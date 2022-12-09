MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Cut to €10.50

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($12.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS MRPRF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.