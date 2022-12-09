MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Price Target Cut to €10.50

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($12.00) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Trading Up 7.7 %
OTCMKTS MRPRF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.96.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
