Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.48 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and $1.38 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.08 or 0.01686648 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015076 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00028922 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.44 or 0.01758760 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

