MetaMUI Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $65.03 million and approximately $102,966.76 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

