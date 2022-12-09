Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,947.04 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $753,438.06 and $6,947.04 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $965.04 or 0.05597812 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00508568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.60 or 0.30398635 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using U.S. dollars.

