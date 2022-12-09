Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.99 million and $917,817.55 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013249 BTC on major exchanges.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,747,929 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.23881957 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $873,709.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

