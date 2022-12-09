MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$284,615.54 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 119,086 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$284,615.54 ($191,017.14).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 182,350 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$433,993.00 ($291,270.47).
- On Friday, November 18th, Christopher Mackay acquired 267,903 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.33 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$624,213.99 ($418,935.56).
- On Friday, November 11th, Christopher Mackay purchased 289,157 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.38 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$688,193.66 ($461,874.94).
- On Friday, November 4th, Christopher Mackay 1,839,181 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock.
- On Friday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$637,994.52 ($428,184.24).
- On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$696,522.00 ($467,464.43).
- On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay acquired 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$195,500.00 ($131,208.05).
- On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay purchased 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$354,928.80 ($238,207.25).
- On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay bought 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($450,650.84).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.44 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$657,641.00 ($441,369.80).
MFF Capital Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.
MFF Capital Investments Increases Dividend
About MFF Capital Investments
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.