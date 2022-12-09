MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Stock Price Down 3%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.55. 257,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 234,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 262,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 437.59% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

