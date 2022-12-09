Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) vs. Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Head-To-Head Survey

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chester Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.21 $1.61 million $0.68 18.97

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Chester Bancorp and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

