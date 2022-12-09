MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Purchases 2,659 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $89,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $529.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

