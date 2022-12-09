Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) One Day Volume Reaches $103,010.86

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002934 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $103,010.86 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

