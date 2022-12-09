Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 155,002 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

