Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches Market Cap of $10.25 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $10.25 million and $4.77 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

