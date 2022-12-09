Mirvac Group (MGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.09.
About Mirvac Group
See Also
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.