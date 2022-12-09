Mirvac Group (MGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGRGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Mirvac Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

