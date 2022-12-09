Mizuho Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Underperform

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.26.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $284.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 82,518 shares of company stock worth $4,854,633 and sold 167,316 shares worth $7,529,995. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 301,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,464 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.