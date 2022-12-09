MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $83.84. 1,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. Research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

