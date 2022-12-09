Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,721,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,537. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $321.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Cowen reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

