Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROWGet Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.41 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.63). 264,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 562,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384.60 ($4.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £559.06 million and a PE ratio of 198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.53.

Insider Transactions at Molten Ventures

In related news, insider Grahame Cook acquired 34,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($119,470.65). In other Molten Ventures news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 5,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.16 ($24,236.26). Also, insider Grahame Cook purchased 34,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £97,977.88 ($119,470.65).

Molten Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.