Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 374.41 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.63). 264,968 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 562,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 384.60 ($4.69).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £559.06 million and a PE ratio of 198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 398.53.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
