MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $230.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.36. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $570.58.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

