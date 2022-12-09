Montchanin Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

CVX traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.62. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

