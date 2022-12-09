Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.8 %

DIS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. 271,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,430,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

