Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,027 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000. Alphabet comprises 6.1% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $94.08. 521,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,612,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

