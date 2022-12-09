Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,150 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

GLW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 25,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,862. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

