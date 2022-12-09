Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.02. 3,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.