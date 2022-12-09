Moonbeam Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $189.53 million and $5.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00056432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 460,804,651 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

