Moonriver Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.95 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $8.27 or 0.00048173 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $48.44 million and $4.95 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,581,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,860,222 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

