Morgan Stanley Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $53.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

