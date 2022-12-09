Morgan Stanley Downgrades Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to Equal Weight

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alstom from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alstom from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

