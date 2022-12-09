Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3768 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:IIF opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $28.39.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
