Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3768 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 70.3% per year over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:IIF opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

