Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,645 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 905 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $38,381.05.

On Monday, October 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $69,266.37.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24.

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $96.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

