National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.07

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and traded as high as $69.41. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.