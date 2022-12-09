National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.07

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and traded as high as $69.41. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 2,694 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

