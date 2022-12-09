National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,120,529.61 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,087.71.

On Friday, December 9th, Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00.

Shares of NA traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 771,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.78. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The firm has a market cap of C$31.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

