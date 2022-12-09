National Bankshares Raises Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$36.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Parkland Price Performance

Shares of Parkland stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. Parkland has a one year low of C$24.25 and a one year high of C$39.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Parkland

In other news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,453.39. In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.90 per share, with a total value of C$77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,828 shares in the company, valued at C$6,988,545.20. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson purchased 1,975 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

