Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of GASNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.
