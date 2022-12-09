Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.00 ($26.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GASNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.