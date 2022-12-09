Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $2,393.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00125055 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00229690 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00056851 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00043489 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,022,566 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.