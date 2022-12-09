Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. 10,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 13,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

