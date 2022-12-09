NEM Market Capitalization Tops $296.25 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, NEM has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $296.25 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009501 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00503539 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.