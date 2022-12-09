Neo Achieves Market Capitalization of $499.75 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $7.08 or 0.00041286 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $499.75 million and approximately $19.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
