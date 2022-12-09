Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Reaches $83.53 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,118.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00445759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021935 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00865580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00111258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.52 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00252508 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

