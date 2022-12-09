Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.03.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $630.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

