NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 25.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $63.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

