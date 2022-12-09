NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

