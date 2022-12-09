NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NEE stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

