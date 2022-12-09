NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 1.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.71. 1,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NFYEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NFI Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

NFI Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

Featured Stories

