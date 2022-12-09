NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 1.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.71. 1,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on NFYEF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
NFI Group Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33.
NFI Group Cuts Dividend
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NFI Group (NFYEF)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.