NFT Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. NFT has a total market cap of $647,009.20 and approximately $19.41 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01755153 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

