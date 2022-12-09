NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $115,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,888,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,907.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 82.2% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,720,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 272,370 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

