NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO Buys $115,000.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,888,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,907.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00.
NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $154.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NGL Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
