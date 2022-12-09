Nicholas Daniel Sells 1,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00.

ETSY traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.78. 3,030,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $236.15.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 32.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

