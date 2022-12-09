NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

