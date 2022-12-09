Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.74 billion-$80.74 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nissan Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

NSANY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 96,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,805. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.