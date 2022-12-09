Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.3% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
