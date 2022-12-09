Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $790,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $70.77 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

